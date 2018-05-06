Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities begin in Mumbai LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held on May 8. Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held on May 8.

Even though Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are two days away from becoming man and wife, the wedding festivities have already started at the Kapoor residence. Sunday evening saw a pre-wedding celebration being held at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu, Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Mohit Marwah among others were in attendance at the intimate do.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebration: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar in attendance; see inside pictures

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8. An official statement released by the Kapoors & Ahujas read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”