Sunday, May 06, 2018
Sunday Eye

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities begin in Mumbai LIVE UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Mohit Marwah have descended at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pre-wedding celebration.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: May 6, 2018 10:04:25 pm
sonam kapoor Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding will be held on May 8.

Even though Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are two days away from becoming man and wife, the wedding festivities have already started at the Kapoor residence. Sunday evening saw a pre-wedding celebration being held at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu, Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Mohit Marwah among others were in attendance at the intimate do.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8. An official statement released by the Kapoors & Ahujas read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

Live Blog

Sonam Kapoor wedding live updates: We take you inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pre-wedding celebration.

Highlights

    22:04 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Mohit Marwah shared a click with Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

    21:40 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Another photo of Sonam Kapoor from the pre-wedding celebration
    21:35 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor did not miss a chance to hit the dance floor
    21:33 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shows off her mehendi

    21:30 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Sharing this photo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote: "Celebrations begin!!! #sonamkishaadi"

    21:25 (IST) 06 May 2018
    Rani Mukerji arrived late for Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration

    21:15 (IST) 06 May 2018
    The first set of inside photos from Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration are here

    21:10 (IST) 06 May 2018
    A quick look at guests arriving for Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration

    Karan Johar was among the first guests to arrive at Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration.

    Janhvi Kapoor went traditional for Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration.

    Arjun Kapoor played the dutiful brother, making sure everything is in order.

    Sanjay Kapoor was also seen at Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration.

    Sonam Kapoor's mehendi will be held on May 7. The invite for the ceremony said that the dress code will be 'shades of white'. On the afternoon of May 8, the wedding ceremony will be held following Sikh traditions. The guests will wear Indian traditional attire.

