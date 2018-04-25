Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor on marriage: Everybody will know everything in good time

At the Veere Di Wedding trailer launch, Sonam Kapoor refused to divulge details about her wedding. At the Veere Di Wedding trailer launch, Sonam Kapoor refused to divulge details about her wedding.

Adding fuel to Sonam Kapoor’s marriage rumours, actor Kareena Kapoor, at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, said it is her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam who immediately comes to her mind when she hears the word – wedding. At the same event, a volley of questions was thrown at Sonam about her wedding but the actor refused to divulge any details.

There have been multiple reports since last month that Sonam is set to tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja in May. The actor, however, has chosen not to react to the rumours.

As Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, the one thing that, perhaps, was on everyone’s mind was the speculation about Sonam’s marriage.

As a journalist asked each one of them what was their immediate thought when they hear the word – ‘wedding’, Kareena laughed and said, “I have an answer to this but I can’t say.” After a pause of few seconds, she said, “Sonam!”. Everyone present at the event including Sonam erupted into laughter.

Thereon, a volley of questions was thrown at Sonam Kapoor about the rumours. She successfully dodged them first, but later asked the media to be patient.

“We are talking about Veere Di Wedding here. I don’t want to say much. I have decided to stick to the film.”

“Everybody will know everything in good time. This is not the right time. I have always had a good relationship with the media so whatever happens, I will share in good time. Thank you so much for keeping your patience,” added Sonam.

