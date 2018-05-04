Sonam Kapoor gets a congratulatory message from Anupam Kher for her wedding

Sonam Kapoor wedding: Anupam Kher congratulatedthe Veere Di Wedding actor for her wedding. Sonam Kapoor wedding: Anupam Kher congratulatedthe Veere Di Wedding actor for her wedding.

Anupam Kher congratulated bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor for her upcoming wedding on May 8. Kher who has worked with Sonam in movies like Mausam and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo took to his Instagram account and shared a video which featured the Veere Di Wedding star. Just like the others, The Accidental Prime Minister actor seemed overwhelmed with the announcement of the wedding as in the caption he wrote, “Bride to be. My dearest darling @sonamkapoor. Choti si bachchi dekhte dekhte badi ho gayi.😊😍 (the little kid grew up so early).”

Sonam will walk down the aisle with beau Anand Ahuja in the presence of only friends and family. The wedding will be an intimate affair and both the families involved, the Kapoors and Ahujas have requested people to ‘respect the family’s need for privacy.’ It will be a two days affair with the mehendi ceremony on May 7 and the wedding on May 8 in the afternoon following the Sikh traditions. The preparations for the festivities have been going on for quite some time now as we have seen photos of the Kapoor residence all decked up with flowers and lights. Also, Bollywood celebrities are often spotted reaching Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai.

It was on Tuesday that a video shared by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor went viral on social media. In the video, cousin Arjun Kapoor was seen teasing Sonam on her wedding as he replied to Rhea’s question of “What are you saying, Chaach?” with “It’s like I am watching Veere Di Wedding getting live. The reality… Like aur kitne tareefan chahiye tainu? Sonu, you are not even listening, you not interested.” In response Sonam said that she is figuring out something.

The wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has got not only the fans but also B-town celebrities talking and we wish them all the best for their future.

