Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tie the knot in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tie the knot in Mumbai.

After years of staying tight-lipped about her relationship status, Sonam Kapoor today tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. The wedding took place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Ahuja’s heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonam was dressed in a red ensemble. The wedding guest list included her family members Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor among others. The close friends of the family Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Rani Mukerji, Jawed Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur also attended the wedding festivities.

The guests started arriving at 11 am and the ceremony started at around 12:30 pm.

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as the bride. (Photo: Instagram/namratasoni) Sonam Kapoor looks stunning as the bride. (Photo: Instagram/namratasoni)

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at the wedding with father Boney Kapoor. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive at the wedding with father Boney Kapoor. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Express Photo Amit Chakravarty) Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Express Photo Amit Chakravarty)

Karan Johar at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

(Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.(Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez attends Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

PHOTOS | Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

The wedding was held as per Sikh rituals and the Anand Karaj was held in the afternoon. Sonam and Anand will greet the guests again at the reception party which will be held later tonight at The Leela, Mumbai.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple started on Sunday when Sonam had her Mehendi ceremony at her residence which was attended by family members including Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah among many others. Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher and others, who are close friends of the family, were also seen at this intimate celebration.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s pre-wedding ceremony: From couple’s dance to guests, here’s everything you need to know

The festivities of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding started on May 6 at the bride’s residence. The festivities of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding started on May 6 at the bride’s residence.

This was followed by the grand mehendi ceremony on Monday at Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex. With the theme of white and gold, all the guests were dressed in their finest. Sonam was dressed in an ivory and gold ensemble designed by duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty and many others attended the ceremony. Punjabi singer Sukhbir, who is famous for songs like “Gal Ban Gayi” and “Taare Gn Gin”, performed at the pre-wedding function and from the pictures and videos, it looks like everyone had a great time at the function.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja mehendi ceremony: All the photos, videos from the starry affair

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet ceremony was held at Suntek Signature Island in BKC, Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s sangeet ceremony was held at Suntek Signature Island in BKC, Mumbai.

Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor were happy to greet the guests at the venue. Her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor also clicked a lot of pictures with their sister. Sonam and Anand danced on a lot of Bollywood numbers and a lot of the family members also performed on Bollywood songs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd