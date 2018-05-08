Sonam Kapoor’s wedding: Everything you need to know about the event

Sonam Kapoor and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja will take their wedding vows in Mumbai today. Sonam Kapoor and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja will take their wedding vows in Mumbai today.

The biggest Bollywood event of the month is here. Fashion icon, actor and daughter of Anil Kapoor Sonam Kapoor is tying the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja today in Mumbai .

The actor’s mehendi ceremony was held yesterday in Mumbai at the actor’s pad in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The dress code of the function was traditional white.

As for the wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will take their vows in the traditional Sikh ceremony. The anand karaj ritual will take place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s heritage bungalow called Rockdale in Bandra. The wedding is reported to take place between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The wedding will be followed by a lunch.

The reception will take place on the night of May 8. As per reports, the reception will be from 8 pm and it will be followed by a grand dinner and further revelries. The reception is set to take place at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai. The guests have been requested to wear Western formal for the reception, and the invite also suggests that their presence is the only gift that the guests are expected to bring to the bash.

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding attire is reportedly created by fashion designers Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Anuradha Vakil. However, the bridegroom’s clothes are being designed by Raghavendra Rathore, as reported by IANS. While there is still uncertainty about who will be attending the wedding, the actor in an earlier interview had said that her special day will be made more special by her close friends and her sister, who will act as her bridesmaid.

Recently, designer duo Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo revealed that they will be attending Sonam’s wedding. The actor has sported the designers’ clothes on several occasions. Designer Masaba Gupta also shared a picture of Sonam on Instagram from the former’s wedding and expressed how happy she was for both Sonam and Anand.

More celebration and festivities will take place during the party tonight that will be held in The Leela after the reception.

