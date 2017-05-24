Sonam Kapoor vs Aishwarya Rai vs Deepika Padukone? Sonam Kapoor calls these post-Cannes comparisons ‘foolish’

Sonam Kapoor says that comparisons with other stars at Cannes 2017 is not in her head. Sonam Kapoor says that comparisons with other stars at Cannes 2017 is not in her head.

Sonam Kapoor might have been mistakenly called Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival by foreign​ media this year, but does that affect Sonam? We don’t think so because this leggy beauty knows exactly why she is there and definitely knows how to have fun doing what she loves best. What does she look forward to when she goes for the Cannes Film Festival, and she jumps and says chocolate croissant.

Shabana Azmi has tweeted how back in her time, Cannes was not as much about fashion, but about films. Do you think that is the situation of Cannes Films Festival today?

No, I don’t think so. It is a film festival and everybody walks for their films, but I am here representing L’Oreal Paris which happens to be a make-up brand. If I was walking here a film I would be dressing up very differently, but since I am here walking for make-up and glam brand, it makes sense to wear make-up and have fun, look beautiful.

What goes on in your head a night before a big event like this, do you get nervous?

I am here at Cannes representing a make-up brand so I am here to look beautiful, have a lot of fun and have a good time, so I sleep very well the night before.

Until a few years back, actors didn’t bother about how they looked when they travelled. But you have changed that, what do you say?

I can take credit for that I guess (for dressing up well at the airport). But I won’t take credit for the airport situation, because I never call the press to the airport to cover ‘spotted at the airport’ thing. Most of the times when I am at the airport, the press is not called. I wouldn’t call paparazzi​ when I am having my personal time at all. On the red carpet I enjoy dressing up. This happened after my sister became my stylist, and I am always myself. My sister and my team make sure I look great being myself, and that’s what I like. I don’t take any credit for anything besides standing there and smiling.

What about representation of Indian films at Cannes?

I don’t know why too many Indian films don’t come to Cannes. But I just know that the Indian market is very different from the international market. We don’t have a typical formula, especially in the recent times for a film to do well. Take Neerja or even Dangal, for instance. As soon as they hear the film has festival tag on it, producers believe it won’t do well commercially. Maybe that’s why a lot of producers don’t enter their films in festivals, unless we need somebody to distribute them. This is my experience​, can’t say for all. A film like Slumdog Millionaire became a worldwide success because of festivals too, Lunchbox as well. So there are different sides to the story. But then India is a closed market, and we enjoy that. I’m not the right person to do an analysis on business, but this is my very humble take on it.

Deepika Padukone was receiving a lot of flak on other international red carpet appearances, but at Cannes her look has been appreciated. What do you think she did right here?

I think she looked amazing in all her appearances! She seems to be having a lot of fun and she is being herself. She is looking amazing!

Also read | Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor mistaken for Deepika Padukone by foreign media. When will this ever end?

All this while, you were being compared to Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, now you will be compared to Deepika Padukone also. Your comments, do you think it is unfair to compare?

The comparisons are not in my head, it is what the media is doing. So they have to decide whether it is fair or unfair because they are the ones pitting one woman against the other whereas they should be celebrating all of them. That’s not me, it is on somebody else, I don’t consider this culture, I consider this foolishness. I don’t even indulge in it.

One gets used to criticism as they grow in the industry, but did you have anyone criticising you which had an impact on you in your initial days?

I have been perceived as amazing at Cannes. The way I have always dressed up, people have appreciated me and celebrated me. I have never received any criticism for the way I dress or the way I look. So never, nothing has really affected me, if it would have I would be a very different person than what I am today. I just do what I want to do, and I think all girls should be like that!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd