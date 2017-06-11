Sonam Kapoor video songs: Hindi songs of the beautiful actress from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khoobsurat, Players, Aisha, Delhi 6

Here are Sonam Kapoor’s video songs from her hits such as Khoobsurat and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Here are Sonam Kapoor’s video songs from her hits such as Khoobsurat and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

A dreamy-eyed girl with the best sense of fashion has carved a niche for herself in the world of glamour. Ever since her big win at the National Awards this year, Sonam Kapoor has come a long way to become one of the most stylish stars India has witnessed in Bollywood. She is often the talk of the town for her best taste in fashion. She can even beat the most experienced actors when she walks on the red carpets. As claimed by the actor herself, she might soon take the next flight to Hollywood if she gets a good role, as of now, she is working with Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Padman. She had featured in Coldplay’s song, Hymn For The Weekend along with international stars like Beyonce and Chris Martin. Her father, Anil Kapoor have been associated with Hollywood project like Slumdog Millionaire.

From sexy bikini looks in Bewakoofiyan, to classic look in Saawariya, to a simple air hostess look in Neerja, Sonam Kapoor had sported all kind of looks in her films. It is a real pleasure to see Sonam Kapoor every time she comes on screen and grooves to the beats of Bollywood music. In many ways, she has been an inspiration. She has been mocked and trolled by many for her lack of knowledge in certain sects, but that did not deter her from being what she wants. She never comments on ugly spats, and is a proud feminist, who once claimed on Koffee With Karan. And she added that she would totally date herself because she is so awesome.”

Take a look at some of Sonam Kapoor’s popular works.

Sonam Kapoor Dirty Dancing – Players

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo | Title song

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai | Khoobsurat

Masakali| Delhi 6

Gal Mitthi Mitthi – Aisha

Good going Sonam Kapoor !

