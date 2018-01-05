Sonam Kapoor on female-oriented movies and Dutt biopic star Ranbir Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor thinks Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t changed much over the years. Sonam Kapoor thinks Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t changed much over the years.

Actor Sonam Kapoor feels there is a need for more films that revolve around women.

Her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is themed around a wedding. Kareena will play the part of a bride-to-be in the movie.

“Veere Di Wedding looks so different. There should be more such films, this should be the norm,” Sonam told PTI.

“In Hollywood there are many female-oriented films that are such big blockbusters and are entertaining. We don’t have such films in India.”

The actor believes Hindi film industry is 20 years behind when it comes to making female-led commercial stories.

“Julia Roberts was huge in the ’80s and ’90s. Here it was about my dad (Anil Kapoor) and the other actors. The ’90s were about the Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman). With our generation, we are at least getting the opportunity to do that, but we are 20 years behind,” she said.

Sonam, 32, said working alongside a top female actor like Kareena, who also happens to be her good friend, for the first time in a movie was exciting.

“It is easy to communicate especially when it is a chemistry-driven film with four women. Since we are friends, it was a fun experience working with her.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is set for release on May 18.

The Neerja actor also reunites with Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sonam said the actor has not changed much over the years.

“I don’t think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic on Dutt is scheduled for release in March.

