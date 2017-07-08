Here’s what Sonam Kapoor’s upto this weekend – eat, read, sleep and repeat. See photos

Sonam Kapoor turns a teenager in these new pictures. Sonam Kapoor turns a teenager in these new pictures.

It seems ageing backwards is a trend in Sonam Kapoor’s family. The actor, who has come back to town after a stunning fashion show at the Paris Couture Week has shared some pictures showing how her weekend looks like. And trust us, it is everything that you too would love to do. Sonam shared her weekend plans which is nothing but to be laid back and be on eat, read, sleep and repeat mode and rightfully so as it is this that we need at the end of a stressful week.

The actor shared a Boomerang video and wrote,”MRW when I’ve spent the whole day eating chocolates and reading books!”

She further shared her monsoon weekend plans, “Monsoon Weekend To Do:

1. Stay in my favourite @dandeliondreams.co pyjamas all day ✅

2. Get lots of sugary treats from @poojadhingra ✅

3. Get a great book ✅

4. Repeat ✅ ”

Sonam has been missing being in Paris ever since she has come back to the town. The actor turned an elegant queen at the Paris Couture Week 2017 where she wore a stunning Ralph and Russo’s white gown. Other than her look on the ramp, her pictures with alleged beau Anand Ahuja in London had gone viral as well.

The actor has been shooting for PadMan, which also stars Akshay Kumar, which marks her first film with Khiladi Kumar. She is also going to star in Sanjay Dutt biopic with Ranbir Kapoor.

.@sonamakapoor for Dandelion Dreams. Check her app for more clicks! pic.twitter.com/1Ij8GRxD5v — Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) July 8, 2017

After this, she will be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. ​

