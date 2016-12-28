Sonam Kapoor upset about link-up rumours with boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor wants some of the stories about her personal life to be taken down from the internet. Sonam Kapoor wants some of the stories about her personal life to be taken down from the internet.

Sonam Kapoor has had a fabulous year and she has been in news for her excellence in work, with an award for Neerja. However, these days, the news is about her link-up with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sonam has been in the industry for over a decade and she has notoriously known to have kept her love life under wraps, and this is the most public she’s ever been with any of her relationships!

Anand Ahuja is a fashion entrepreneur and from our research, we know that Sonam has been commenting on almost all his pictures on Instagram (how cute!)! However, recently we have learned from one of our sources that Sonam is not happy about this, “Sonam, who has very rarely been in the news about her love-affairs and link-ups, is miffed with stories doing rounds about her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja… she also wanted some of these stories to be taken down from the internet, as she wants to maintain her image as the only actress in Bollywood whose personal life isn’t discussed.”

Sonam, don’t you worry, the focus will never move away from your professional life to your personal life, you have contributed to some spectacular cinema, and we love you for that! But how can we keep chill since you haven’t denied your link-up with Ahuja either. We think both of you look oh-so-cute together, we couldn’t keep our eyes away from the two of your pictures with him on daddy Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday bash in London!

We think both of you look great together and wish you a lot of happiness just as the year ends.

