Sonam Kapoor to launch teaser of Swara Bhaskar’s Anaarkali of Arrah

The teaser of Swara Bhaskar’s next Anaarkali of Arrah will be unveiled today by her good friend Sonam Kapoor. “Swara is a dear friend and someone I deeply respect as an actor. When I saw the teaser of ‘Anarkali of Arrah”‘ I was so excited and happy to lend my support to her and the film,” Sonam said in a statement. The “Nil Battey Sannata” actress is happy and thankful that the “Neerja” actress is supporting her film.

“Sonam is the most wonderful person I know in Bollywood. She is one of the most encouraging and enabling woman and friend anyone can ever have,” Swara said. Both Sonam and Swara have worked together on films like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and they will team up again for Veere Di Wedding. Anarkali of Arrah revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs.

Things take an ugly turn when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back. Produced by Priya and Sandiip Kapur, directed by Avinash Das Anaarkali of Arrah releases on March 24 this year.

Set to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Anarkali Aarawali, actress Swara Bhaskar says her upcoming film is a hugely relevant film. “‘Anarkali…” is by far the most challenging role that I have played and I have really enjoyed living the character while shooting the film. It is a brave film, we have picked a difficult character to tell the story. I think its a hugely relevant film,” Swara said in a statement here. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress plays a singer crooning double meaning songs in the film directed by debutante journalist-turned-filmmaker Avinash Das. “I am sure Swara’s look as ‘Anarkali’ will be appreciated by the audience. It’s one of her most challenging roles so far and she has played it with great aplomb,” film’s producer Sandiip Kapur said.