Watch: Sonam Kapoor takes a sweet dig at father Anil Kapoor’s self-obsession

Anil Kapoor’s self-obsession is nothing new. We have seen him being self-appreciative even when he is with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor or daughter Sonam Kapoor. In fact, it is his self-obsession which seems to keep the actor on his toes and work better towards looking good at his age. In an interview with Jitesh Pillai, Sonam Kapoor took a sweet dig at her father’s self-obsession even when they are chatting over Skype. She does clarify that Anil Kapoor is not narcissistic but only self-obsessed, Anil Kapoor is glad that he has passed on this quality to Sonam too.

In a video clip shared by Filmfare, Sonam recalls, “While I am travelling, I am always on Skype with dad and mother. He holds the phone in top angle and asks how am I looking beta. I tell him, you are looking at yourself not at me.” When asked if she thinks this is narcissism? Sonam denies and says that the term narcissism is defined as an illness and that her father is just self-obsessed.

She continues, “He is an inspiration. I want to be like him, no matter how much I fight with him, I want to be Anil Kapoor. I love him. He is hilarious. I have never heard my dad say anything about anyone because he is not interested. He says I care about myself, look after myself and I am best, I don’t care. What an amazing attitude. Dude, he is still a leading man at the age of 60.”

The struggle to look good on Skype is real! I’m glad I passed on my self-obsessed gene to you @sonamakapoor! Love u despite this disclosure! http://t.co/v9aiXUTknC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2017

Anil, responding to the video, took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The struggle to look good on Skype is real! I’m glad I passed on my self-obsessed gene to you @sonamakapoor! Love u despite this disclosure!”

Well, the actor for sure has left us super impressed with his first look from upcoming film Fanney Khan. He would be seen sporting a middle-aged look for the film and will share the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

