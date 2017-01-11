Sonam Kapoor spotted at R. Balki’s office for the Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man

Sonam Kapoor spotted at R. Balki’s office for Pad Man starring Akshay Kumar Sonam Kapoor spotted at R. Balki’s office for Pad Man starring Akshay Kumar

Actress Sonam Kapoor has been roped in for the upcoming film Pad Man directed by R. Balki. She was spotted at R. Balki’s office yesterday sealing the deal.

Sonam shared the news on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, saying she is “thrilled” to be a part of the film that also stars Akshay Kumar. “Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. R. Balki, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, ‘Pad Man’,” she wrote on Instagram.

This will be the second time that Akshay and Sonam will be seen sharing screen space together. The two have previously worked in the 2011 film ‘Thank You’ directed by Anees Bazmee. ‘Pad Man’ is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Akshay’s previous biopic Rustom saw him playing the titular role of naval officer Rustom Pavri.

The film is produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s new production house, Mrs. Funnybones Movies, named after her pen name as a columnist. Twinkle has already chronicled the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham in a short story, The Sanitary Man in her book The Legend of Laxmi Prasad. He was looked down upon by his fellow villagers when he started working for finding cheap solutions for sanitary pads for women.

Earlier, Akshay took to Twitter to announce the film. However, the release date has not yet been declared.

