Sonam Kapoor spends perfect Sunday in New York with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja. See photo

Missing your best friend and the times you have spent together? Well, Sonam Kapoor’s latest picture will surely make you jealous. The actor, who turned a surreal bride for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, has left to New York to unwind herself yet again with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Anand shared a cute picture of him with Sonam, in which the actor is all smiles. Well, it is definitely a picture perfect Sunday moment for Sonam.

Anand and Sonam’s pictures have always made it to the headlines. While the two never accepted their relationship, their spotting together and the comfort they share hint at something more than just being best friends. Anand has also been an integral part of Sonam’s family. Recently, when Sonam was in Delhi to receive the National Award for her performance in Neerja, not only her father Anil Kapoor but Anand too was seen rooting for the star and being extremely happy.

On the work front, Sonam is quite packed with multiple projects. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in PadMan, which is being directed by R Balki.

The film will also see Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role. Beyond this, Sonam has also short for a special appearance in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. She was shooting for the sequence in New York, along with Anushka Sharma.

After wrapping up the shoot, the actor would be seen in Veerey Di Wedding, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

