Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra are holidaying like a boss and we are so jealous. See pics

Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra take time off from their busy schedules. Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra take time off from their busy schedules.

Have you ever wondered where stars spend their time off from work? Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra show off their grand vacations on their Instagram pages and Snapchat their vacation stories.

Sonam Kapoor spent some quality time with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Austria last week and her photographs are giving us vacation goals. The Neerja actor has been posting some pretty snapshots from Altaussee, Austria.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sonam took a break from her busy schedule of her upcoming films Veere Di Wedding and Padman. She might also be a part of Battle of Bittora — alongside Farhan Akhtar, however, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s vacation pictures from Austria |

Sonakshi Sinha’s snapchat stories from Maldives has actually left us wanting to get on the next flight and join her on the nice sunny beaches of the island.

The Akira star is rumoured to have signed a film with actor Vijay, for her second movie in Tamil. She took a break from the post-production of her next Bollywood film Noor, directed by Sunil Sippy. Purab Kohli and popular stand up comedian Kanan Gill will also be a part of this film.

Here are Sonakshi Sinha’s fabulous clicks and stories from Maldives:

Parineeti Chopra has been going through a period of lull after her film Kill Dil in 2014. The movie was not received well by critics or the audience. She was last seen in a song with Varun Dhawan in last year’s Dishoom. Parineeti is gearing up with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Seems like she is celebrating her comeback to the silver screen with a quick vacation to Lisbon. She seems to like playing a tourist too.

See Parineeti Chopra’s tourist act in Lisbon |

While the three actors are sure to have a busy 2017, it was a smart move for Sonam, Sonakshi and Parineeti to fly out and detox before getting back under the arc lights and strenuous shooting schedules.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd