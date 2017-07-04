Sonam Kapoor sheds her fearless Neerja avatar, turns into a white heavenly princess. See photos

Sonam Kapoor looks like a princess from heaven in this white dress. Sonam Kapoor looks like a princess from heaven in this white dress.

Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who is known for taking risks not only with the films she picks, but also with her fashion statements which in no time turn into latest trends. And it is her confidence to carry anything unusual which has made her the favourite of many in the fashion world. This time the fearless Neerja of the silver screen hogged limelight for turning the showstopper for designers Ralph and Russo for their autumn winter collection 2017-18 in Paris. As Sonam stepped on the ramp, the onlookers were stunned by her style credentials at the Paris Couture Week.

Like a princess from heaven, Sonam slipped into a white fitted ensemble, with silver-white headgear. She completed the look with a choker. Proud sister Rhea Kapoor shared the pictures and videos of Sonam from the fashion week and wrote, “@sonamkapoor I told you I was there in spirit! @michaelrusso1 @tamararalph 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼How beautiful! #ralphandrusso #couture #parisfashionweek.” In another picture Rhea wrote, “@sonamkapoor closing the @ralphandrusso Haute Couture show today at #pariscoutureweek #couture #parisfashionweek #ralphandrusso #moment #hautecouture.”

Well, this is not all that is coming from the fashionista for now. After this, the Raanjhanaa actor will be attending the Pavillon Cambon which will see the presence of several Hollywood celebrities. Interestingly, the ball is themed around ‘Beauty and the Beast’ where all the ladies will be dressed in beautiful gowns and the men at the ball will don their gentleman avatar in suits and masks. With Sonam being a complete stunner, we cannot wait to see whether the actor will choose Emma Watson’s iconic dress from the movie or will she come up with something even better.

On the work front, Sonam will soon wrap up the shoot of her next with Akshay Kumar, PadMan. After this, she will be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

