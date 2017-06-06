Sonam Kapoor shared the most adorable post for alleged beau Anand Ahuja. Is this her big confession? See photo

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja captured during their candid moments. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja captured during their candid moments.

While Sonam Kapoor is fiercely guarded about her personal life, the actor’s frequent sightings with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja have raised speculations about her romance. So far Sonam has maintained a tight-lip response on the rumours and has hardly said anything. Now, Sonam taking a cue from several other Bollywood stars in the tinsel town has taken to social media to put the matters of her heart out for the world. Sonam shared a picture of Anand on her Instagram and wrote, “Well hello there Mr Ahuja”. What makes us curious is the heart face emojis typed along with those words. So like other celebrities, is Sonam is adopting a safe way to live her romantic life without having to talk about it?

Anand earlier accompanied Sonam during the National Awards and we saw him cheering for the actor when she went to stage to collect her award. Most recently Anand typed out “Looveeeee.” on one of the pictures of Sonam from Cannes. But this is not the first time when Sonam has shared a picture or post about Anand. Earlier Sonam shared a video with Anand and wrote, “Everything will be great. Better than great. Just sometimes a step back gives perspective and allows for more steps forward.” But we have to say this post is Sonam’s most candid confession about her relationship with Anand.

However, Sonam Kapoor decided not to speak about her personal life. “There are a lot of other things which make you a whole person besides who you’re dating. My personal life is out there because I’ve always been myself but if you’re talking about personal life as in (context of) boyfriend, then I’ll never talk about it,” actor said in a recent interview.

