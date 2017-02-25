Sonam Kapoor, rumoured beau Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor to have family reunion at cousin’s wedding. Here are all the deets

Sonam Kapoor has been making news for her public appearances with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja for sometime now. Sonam Kapoor has been making news for her public appearances with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja for sometime now.

The Kapoors of Bollywood are set for their own big fat Indian wedding. From Anil Kapoor, his daughters Sonam and Rhea, nephew Arjun Kapoor to brother Boney Kapoor and his wife Sridevi, the entire family is off to Abu Dhabi for the wedding of a young one in the clan – Akshay Marwah.

Akshay, brother of actor Mohit Marwah and son of Sandeep Marwah, founder-owner of Noida’s Film City, is getting married to Ashita Relan. Arjun, whose romantic-comedy Mubarakan is being shot in London, flew to the Middle-Eastern country to ring in the celebrations on Saturday. The actor will return to London on Tuesday to resume the shooting for Mubarakan, which also stars Anil.

Arjun’s sister Anshula is busy practising her Bollywood jhatkas and matkas for the extravagant wedding with aunt Maheep Kapoor and cousins – Sonam, Shanaya and Mohit.

As per reports, one can expect Sonam’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja as one of the the guests. Anand and Sonam have together been making quite many public appearances lately. The entrepreneur also attended the 60th birthday bash of Anil recently. The pair, however, is yet to make their relationship official.

The guest list also includes Rhea’s rumoured beau Karan Boolani, actor Varun Dhawan along with his designer-girlfriend Natasha Dalal, apart from designer Kunal Rawal, who are close friends of the groom.

The Emirates Palace has been booked for the wedding. The three-day extravaganza will have over 300 guests in attendance. The ballroom will have a mandap erected for the pheras. Abu Dhabi’s finest florists are apparently decorating the venue with the choicest blooms and a culinary team is working on the buffet which will feature 12 types of cuisines.