Sonam Kapoor on her idea of romance: It is believing that the sky will always be blue and birds will always chirp

Tinsel town will soon hear the wedding bells of Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor. The fashionista is all set to walk down the aisle with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8. On Tuesday, the Kapoors and the Ahujas made an official announcement about it and said that all the festivities will be an intimate affair. Before we witness the coming together of Sonam and Anand, we dug into an interview with the actor where she elaborated on her idea of romance to Indian Express’ senior journalist Priyanka Sinha Jha.

In a tête-à-tête, when Sonam was addressed as a self-confessed romantic, the actor smiled shyly and said, “Romance is not only about a romantic relationship. It is idealism, it is believing that the sky will always be blue, birds will always chirp and life will always get better. I am just an internal optimist.” Ask her about the most romantic thing she has ever done or what will be romantic for her and she replies, “Little things. Observation. Understanding. The kind of coffee you drink. All of these are more romantic than the grand gestures.”

Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor has accepted his daughter speaks her heart without giving it much thought. “There are times when we have to control her from talking and tell her to think and talk,” said Anil. But Sonam is also one person in the film industry who has refrained from discussing her personal life in public. When she was asked about her marriage plans, the Neerja actor had said, “There’s one thing that I have been sure about from the day I joined industry was to never delve into my personal life. I just don’t talk about it. I think it is the sacred part of my life and I can give you my opinion on anything. I don’t hide anything but at the same time, I don’t believe in having a conversation about my private life. I think you should have control over something at least.”

Adding to it, she said, “I have signed up for my life to be public but my partner or someone connected to me has not done that. I can talk everything about myself but when it involves someone else, I don’t have the liberty to do that.” And in her own words, Sonam admits to “doing everything with class and sass.”

Well, to all those who are excited about Sonam’s wedding on May 8, we must tell you the wedding invite of the actor has gone viral on social media and it as elegant as the actor herself. The ceremonies will start from May 7 and the wedding will take place on the afternoon of May 8.

