Sonam Kapoor reacts on Abhay Deol’s ‘fairness cream’ posts with his sister Esha Deol’s pic, ends up deleting her own tweets

Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol’s Twitter conversation ended up with Sonam Kapoor deleting her tweets. Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol’s Twitter conversation ended up with Sonam Kapoor deleting her tweets.

After Abhay Deol’s series of Facebook posts where he took a dig at a bunch of Bollywood A-listers for promoting fairness cream and the idea that ‘whiter skin is better skin,’ we didn’t expect a comeback from the industry which is known for its diplomacy. But our only hope was the to-the-point and no-nonsense Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor. And definitely, Sonam didn’t disappoint us.

On Wednesday Abhay, along with other stars, mocked at his Aisha and Raanjhana co-star Sonam Kapoor too, for endorsing a fairness product of an international brand. He shared a picture of the advertisement featuring Sonam on his Facebook account and wrote, “But L’Oreal is an international brand, do they show the same racism around the world that they are clearly showing here in India?”

Also read| Abhay Deol brings up the issue of racism, takes a dig at SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for promoting fairness brands

In an attempt to give Abhay the taste of his own medicine, Sonam shared a picture of an advertisement in which Esha Deol, Abhay’s cousin sister is endorsing a fairness product. “I appreciate and concur with your views and would like to know your thoughts on this,” Sonam wrote while sharing the picture on Abhay’s social media account. But Abhay’s subtle and spot on reply saying, “Is wrong too. For my views read my post” left Sonam flabbergasted and the actor was left with nothing but to agree with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor. Sonam ended it all and wrote, “Thank You Abhay. I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn’t understand the ramifications. Thank you for bringing this to the forefront.”

Check out the Twitter conversation of Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor here:

Is wrong too. For my views read my post. http://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. 😊 http://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

Surprisingly, Sonam deleted her tweets later, after Abhay gave clarification on the matter. Though we appreciate that Sonam at least took the issue into notice, her defense turns out to be kiddish and immature and we expected a much responsible response from this very opinionated actor. Sonam has been quite vocal about various social issues including a message to the girls that nobody has the right to judge you when she herself opened up about being molested at the age of 13.

And we think Abhay shares the same thoughts as he replied to Sonam’s last tweet by saying, “More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd