Sonam Kapoor raises voice against trolls, tells her fans to be better than that

Sonam Kapoor urges her fans to stop making celebrities a target for trolling. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I request my followers and fans not to hate on someone and get personal towards other celebrities. Be better than that. Please remember imitation is the best form of flattery. And it just showcases admiration. Please don’t get personal and troll!” The actor, who had recently won a special recognition at the National Award ceremony which held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on May 4th, has often been on the receiving end of being trolled.

Recently, she was trolled for not knowing the National Anthem. However, the actor gave it back to the trollers and shared a note on the lyrics of the National Anthem and proving herself right. The actor refuses to curtail her words and stay quiet about anything that she strongly feels about. When Abhay Deol, her Aisha co-star, raised finger at her for promoting racism by appearing in a fairness cream brand advertisement, Sonam was quick enough to response to Abhay’s tweet and swore that she would never promote any such ideology anymore.

Sonam, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, is heading for a big launch of their brand together called Rheason. On the work front, the actor is busy shooting with Akshay Kumar for R Balki’s PadMan. The film is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas about its usages and hygiene.

Post this, the Neerja actor would begin her work on Veerey Di Wedding, in which she would share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

