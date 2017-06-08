Sonam Kapoor’s click from PadMan sets is not just giving a sneak peek but perfect ‘Neerja vibes’ too. See photos

Sonam Kapoor’s stills from the shoot of PadMan. Sonam Kapoor’s stills from the shoot of PadMan.

PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is making news for every intricate detail that makes its way from the film’s sets. Now, another picture has surfaced on social media and it is giving all kinds of Neerja vibes. Sonam Kapoor can be spotted in the image sitting in an aircraft with director R. Balki. Numerous clicks from the sets of the movie in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh had also surfaced sometime back, making us more eager about the much-awaited movie.

PadMan is based on the life of Coimbatore’s Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a cost-effective and hygienic solution for sanitation, specifically for women during their menstruation period. He rose to fame after his TED Talk, and his life is now being immortalised by the film, which also marks the debut of Twinkle Khanna as a producer, and has Akshay playing the titular role. Radhika Apte will be portraying Akshay Kumar’s wife. Though we are yet to know more about Sonam’s part in PadMan, it has been reported that the actor is getting trained from 28-year-old percussionist and tabla player, Mukta Madan Raste.

In her latest Instagram story, Sonam also shared a picture from the sets of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, along with Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. The Rajkummar Hirani directorial has been in news for its unique subject and incredible cast. Ranbir’s look from the movie looks absolutely amazing in the leaked pictures from the sets that surfaced sometime back. Sonam is heard to be playing a lawyer in the biopic.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures from PadMan and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Given her hectic shooting schedules, Sonam is apparently doing late night shifts for the movies which can be seen in another Instagram story she shared. Well, we are eagerly waiting for more details on both the movies and hope that they hit the theatres soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd