PadMan actor Sonam Kapoor: I don’t do films for awards

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film PadMan, says that she wants to do good work and be a part of good films.

Recipient of Special Mention Award at the 64th National Awards for her role in the 2016 film Neerja, Sonam was asked if she thinks PadMan would help her achieve another National Award and she said: “I don’t do films for awards, I just want to do good work and be part of good films.”

Sonam, along with Akshay Kumar, was present on the set of Grand Finale of Zee Marathi’s Show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday to promote PadMan.

During the media interaction, Sonam also revealed that she will be shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film after which she will start her next film Zoya factor.

“I am going to shoot in February, March and April for Vinod (Chopra) Uncle’s production. Then I will start preparing for Zoya Factor,” she said.

“Also there are three releases this year, first PadMan this month, then Veere Di Wedding in May and then Dutt biopic, so I will be busy with films. So, there is no time for other plans.” said Sonam.

Talking about Marathi cinema, Sonam said she is glad that the industry is being recognised for its worth.

“Marathi films and songs have become very trendy right now. But people aren’t aware of the years of hard work and quality work that happened earlier. But I am so glad that it has become so popular now that even we have to come and promote our films on the Marathi platform,” she said.

Directed by R. Balki, PadMan is scheduled to release worldwide on January 26.

