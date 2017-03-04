Sonam Kapoor opens up about being molested when she was 13

Sonam Kapoor talks talks about her experience when she was a 13-year-old and how her father, a proud feminist treated his three kids equally. Sonam Kapoor talks talks about her experience when she was a 13-year-old and how her father, a proud feminist treated his three kids equally.

Sonam Kapoor, who was in the news for being uncomfortable in her chosen outfit at an event recently, posted a picture on Instagram. It is a page from her interview to the leading magazine Femina India. The headlines in bold read, “I was 13 when I was molested.”

She looks gorgeous and her picture is stamped, which reads, “The Label I want | Feminist”. The interview talks about her experience when she was a thirteen-year-old and how her father, a proud feminist, treated his three kids equally. Sonam Kapoor’s intention is to tell young girls that “Nobody has the right to judge you or tell you what to wear; live just the way you want.” This comes right after she was pulled up for wearing what many considered as inappropriate.

She said, “I may come across as guarded in shows like Koffee With Karan because I don’t want to make inflammatory statements for headlines. I’d rather use it where I can speak my mind about things that matter.”

She explained how her father, actor Anil Kapoor had always appreciated the kind of upbringing tennis players Serena and Venus Williams received and wanted to be ambitious for his daughters. She said, ” I was never treated like a girl. And I would never insult women by saying that I was treated like a boy. All three of us (one brother, two sisters) were treated equally. And yes, my dad and mum tried to protect me and my siblings as much as they could.”

She recounts the incident that occurred at a movie hall where she was groped in the dark. However, when Sonam informed her school teachers and counsellor, they brushed it off. They apparently said that everyone gets groped, which is apparently not molestation. The actor said how even as a 13-year-old girl she knew that groping was molestation and how she had to speak with her mother to deal with it. “The level of awareness in our schools is so low; there is no sex education and teachers are not equipped to handle such cases. Our education system just does not know any better. Girls slip into depression. They blame themselves and it’s a horrible place to be in,” she explained in the interview.

She talks about how it is important to be aware, understand that it is not your fault. She also questions how what someone wears could define a person? She said, “At some point I was told that due to the fact that I dress a certain way I wasn’t getting the jobs I wanted. I was clear if people couldn’t see beyond my clothes, it was not my problem—it was theirs. If somebody labels you or calls you a tart for what you’re wearing, it’s a reflection on them, not you. It’s your body, your right to dress the way you want, and your sexuality. Be who you want to be.”

