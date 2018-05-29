Sonam Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding: I had the choice to play the central character and I chose Avni

Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding will head to the theater on June 1. Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding will head to the theater on June 1.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has completed a decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry, says she chooses good work over fame and stardom. The daughter of actor-producer Anil Kapoor ventured into the world of filmmaking in 2005 as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Black. She will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding.

She made her acting debut two years later in Saawariya. Ever since her debut she has featured in over a dozen films comprising commercially successful ones like Khoobsurat, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Asked if she feels that stardom comes with a price tag, Sonam told IANS here: “I have never gone for fame or stardom. I have always gone for good work. So when you are not seeking something out, there is no price tag attached to it. It just comes naturally.”

Sonam has featured in films of a variety of genres like romance, comedy, drama, biographical thriller and biographical comedy-drama among many others. But she said it was never a conscious choice to do genres of films as different as chalk and cheese.

“I don’t think about this is a masala film or this is a ‘this’ film… I think it is just the kind of film that I want to do…the character I really enjoy doing and working in,” said Sonam, who received the National Film Award – Special Mention for Neerja in 2016.

After Neerja, which got her universal acclaim, does she feel pressurised in selecting films?

“I don’t take any kind of pressure. It’s just a matter of what I feel passionate about. It could be anything,” said the 32-year-old actor.

She had a terrific start in 2018 with Padman, which was very well received at the box office. She will next be seen in her upcoming home production Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker at the Veere Di Wedding music launch in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker at the Veere Di Wedding music launch in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

On why she did not take the title role, Sonam said: “I don’t believe that I need to play the central character. It’s the character I wanted to play the most and I had the choice and I chose Avni. It worked out really well…. If I had chosen to play the central character, I don’t think any other mainstream actress would have done the film.”

Sonam’s character is a lawyer, who is not intent on getting married. She is a girl who comes from a simple middle-class family of a single mother.

Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai.

The Aisha actor has a busy year ahead and will be seen in films like Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book The Zoya Factor.

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Sonam said: “So, where Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) Sir’s films are concerned, we signed an NDA and we cannot really talk about it unless they give a go ahead. So, unfortunately, I cannot speak about it. I am really excited about the slate of films that are happening.”

