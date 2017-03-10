Sonam Kapoor on Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet: Have better things to talk about

Sonam Kapoor don’t want to dignify Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet with her reaction on it. Sonam Kapoor don’t want to dignify Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet with her reaction on it.

Actress Sonam Kapoor prefers not to react to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet about Sunny Leone. “I can’t comment on Ram Gopal Varma. We have better things to talk about. I would not dignify that with an answer,” Sonam said at the opening of Raw Mango store here on Thursday.

Adding to that, actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who was also present at the event, said though she isn’t aware of the tweet, she doesn’t appreciate any sexist comment.”I have not seen this particular tweet. But I don’t appreciate anybody making any sexist remark,” Konkana said.

Varma, who is not new to social media feuds, on International Women’s Day, tweeted: “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

After receiving flak, he said he was “just expressing my feelings”. In a series of tweets, he said, “Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day. My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands.”

Was just expressing my feelings but I apologise to all who were offended due to my unintended insensitive tweets in context of women’s day — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

My apology is only to those who genuinely got offended and not to those who ranted for publicity nd threatened to take law into their hands — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone addressed the controversy that sparked after the filmmaker posted the controversial tweet. Without mentioning his name, Sunny, through a small video, conveyed her take on the controversy. “I read all news today. I believe change only happens when we have one voice. So, choose your words wisely,” the former adult star said.