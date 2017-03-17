Sonam Kapoor on Nicki Minaj’s hot outfit: I will never put that much out there

Sonam Kapoor feels Nicki Minaj looked hot in the outfit but says she wouldn’t put that much out there in public. Sonam Kapoor feels Nicki Minaj looked hot in the outfit but says she wouldn’t put that much out there in public.

Sonam Kapoor has recently been in the news for talking about freedom of choice when it comes to what women choose to wear. She opened up about how she was sexually assaulted when she was young and stressed that it is never the fault of what you choose to wear. She was forthright when she recently received flak for wearing a dress with plunging neckline.

In the meantime, out in the western world, popular singer Nicki Minaj chose a daring outfit. She was seen in a black single-sleeved dress that left one of her breasts exposed at the Paris Fashion Week. She did use Agent Provocateur pasties for modesty. So in a recent interview when Sonam Kapoor was asked about Nicki’s outfit choices, she said, “I am very comfortable in my skin, I’m very comfortable with my body but I also feel like the less you show the sexier it is.” She added, “That’s my choice, so even if i wear sheer it needs to be done tastefully. Like I just saw Nicki Minaj and I was like woah! I think it’s hot but, I would never put that much out there in public.”

The Neerja actor is currently busy with two projects in the pipeline. PadMan helmed by R. Balki, also starring Akshay Kumar, Veere Di Wedding where she will be seen with other star cast like Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

The shoot for her film PadMan has started in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. However, it is unclear if the actor has joined the sets. So far, we have spotted only Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in photographs from the sets.

