Sonam Kapoor on Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut spat: It was opportunistic, distasteful

Sonam Kapoor finds the ugly spat between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut entertaining.

In an industry where people are at their diplomatic best, Sonam Kapoor speaks her heart without giving it much thought. In fact, her father Anil Kapoor once said, “There are times when we have to control her and tell her to think and talk (bolna padta hai soch samajhke baat kar).” And now it seems is the time when Anil Kapoor might feel the need to repeat the golden advice as Sonam recently reacted on the ongoing spat between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with NDTV, the Neerja actor said that she found the whole fiasco quite entertaining and opportunistic. “I said it was very entertaining. Every morning I wake up and it’s great bathroom reading. It’s mudslinging of the worst kind. I don’t know Kangana. I know Karan very well. I find Kangana very entertaining and that’s about it. I don’t want to comment on something that looks opportunistic, honestly. And I believe you are a feminist when you build other people up, especially other women. All I can say is that I respect the choices that she (Kangana) has made in her career till now,” said Sonam on being asked about her take on the entire episode.

Kangana Ranaut had called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood and a movie mafia on his chat show Koffee With Karan, which eventually lead to the war of words between the two. It took Karan two weeks before he spoke out on Kangana’s nepotism remark. He lashed out at Kangana during a session at London School of Economics saying, “What does she mean by ‘movie mafia’? What does she think we are doing? Sitting here and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? We do that by our choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with Kangana and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion.”

Talking about her experience on the filmmaker’s celebrity chat show, Sonam said, “I made a decision when I was very young after my second or first ‘Koffee With Karan’ — it was that I would not do mudslinging when other actors and actresses are concerned because I would not do it for TRPs, I would not do it for a channel and I felt if I have to give an opinion or be opinionated, it would have to be for something that is relevant.”

Further taking a jibe at her contemporary in the industry– Kangana Ranaut, she said, “I don’t think to drag someone down or criticising someone or having this public spat – I find it very distasteful. You can set examples without washing your dirty linen in public.”

