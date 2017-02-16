Sonam Kapoor on Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: I don’t think I’ll ever reach their standard

Sonam Kapoor praises Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Sonam Kapoor praises Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Sonam Kapoor has signed UTA (United Talent Agency) and soon might appear in a Hollywood film. Though the actor has not given her nod to any project yet, she is quite ready for the comparisons that are bound to happen with her contemporaries Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Sonam said she doesn’t think she will ever reach their standard.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam said, “I think they are doing very good and I hope I can do as well as them. I don’t think I will ever reach their standard. I am okay with comparisons because I don’t think I’ll ever be as good as them. They are doing well, very well and I just hope I can do a fraction of what they are doing. I will be very happy with that much.”

Sonam appeared in Coldplay’s song “A Hymn For The Weekend,” which made a huge wave in the country. In an interview, she said it was a dream come true as she is a huge fan of the band. However, there has been nothing concrete beyond this small appearance, definitely nothing like Priyanka or Deepika, who are taking the world by storm with their strong footing in Hollywood.

Talking about the kind of films she would like to work in Hollywood, Sonam said, “I am looking for the same kind of roles that I am looking forward to when it comes to Bollywood. I want to do good roles even in Hollywood. There’s no difference. Wherever I get the best work, I will work there. Even if it’s in China. It doesn’t matter which industry it is.”

At present, the 31-year-old actor is prepping up for her next film, Veerey Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

