Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Himesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor are back in town

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport. Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport.

The month of May has been a month of weddings in tinsel town. Beginning with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Sikh wedding on May 8, followed by Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s gurudwara marriage on May 10 and Himesh Reshammiya’s nuptials with Sonia Kapoor on May 11, the fans of Bollywood witnessed many happy moments last week.

After the wedding, while Sonam, Neha and Angad took a flight for their work trip, singer Himesh and wife Sonia were headed to Dubai for their honeymoon. Sonam left for Cannes Film Festival 2018 sans husband Anand on May 14 and Neha and Angad went to the US to raise fund for a social cause on May 12. However, all the newlyweds are back in town now.

On Wednesday evening, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted walking out hand in hand from the Mumbai airport. The couple stunned all with their quiet wedding in New Delhi. Also, Neha shunned the reports of her travelling to the US for the honeymoon when she shared a picture from the foreign land with the hashtag ‘#notonhoneymoon’.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are back in Munbai after attending an event in the US. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are back in Munbai after attending an event in the US. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are making the most out of their work trip to the US

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor too were all smiles as they returned from their short trip to Dubai. Himesh also shared photos with Sonia on his Instagram account. In one of the photos, which is captioned, “Cheers to love,” we can see the newlyweds looking into each other’s eyes.” This is Himesh’s second marriage after he got separated from his wife of 22 years, Komal. The singer also didn’t have an elaborate wedding and preferred to take the wedding vows at his residence in Mumbai.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor went to Dubai for a mini honeymoon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor went to Dubai for a mini honeymoon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor wedding: Here are all the photos from the ceremony

Sonam Kapoor who was there at the French Riveria to attend the prestigious film festival was also clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. After slaying at the red carpet of the film gala, the Veere Di Wedding actor impressed in her airport look too. But we missed Anand Ahuja in the photos.

Sonam Kapoor attended the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival in France. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor attended the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival in France. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport as she returns from the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport as she returns from the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor on changing her name after marriage: Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that

Sonam will probably start the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding soon. The film releases on June 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd