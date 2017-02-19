Latest News

One year of Neerja: Sonam Kapoor remembers the braveheart with a nostalgic message. See pics

Sonam Kapoor remembers Neerja with Rajesh Khanna's famous dialogue from Anand.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 19, 2017 8:21 pm
sonam kapoor, neerja, neerja makers, sonam kapoor instagram, neerja bhanot, ram madhavani, Shekhar Ravjiani, neerja one year, neerja anniversary, sonam kapoor neerja awards, sonam kapoor actor, sonam kapoor bio, indian express news, entertainment news Sonam Kapoor played Neerja Bhanot in Ram Madhvani’s Neerja film.

Celebrating the first anniversary of Neerja, Sonam Kapoor, who played the titular character in the biopic, shared two poster looks from the film. Along with the pictures, she wrote that Neerja has taught her to be fearless. “We all have fears, I have several and I only learnt how to acknowledge my fears and to conquer them because of Neerja. This movie changed my life. As Rajesh Khanna’s character Anand says ” zindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye”. I hope my life means something and I hope I let go of my fears and learn to appreciate and enjoy what I have. I’m grateful for everything,” the actor wrote.

Neerja was a biographical thriller based on the real-life of Mumbai-based air hostess and her ordeal during a plane hijack. On this occasion, producer Atul Kasbekar thanked all those who made the film happen. “Can’t believe it’s a year since our debut production ‘Neerja’ released. Thank you to all the amazing people who believed and made it happen. Grateful,” Atul tweeted.

The film also starred Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles. Shekhar, who played the love interest of Sonam in the film, considers Neerja as a milestone in his life.

“Some milestones in our lives will always be extra special…they help us discover a side of ourselves that we never realise existed,” he wrote. The film was a box office success and swept all major awards, including six Filmfare.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film revolves around the hijacking of Pan Am flight 73 in Karachi. It throws the spotlight on the flight’s head hostess, Neerja Bhanot, who was killed while helping to save over 300 passengers aboard the aircraft. Sonam essayed 22-year-old Neerja, and won over audiences and critics alike with her powerful performance.

