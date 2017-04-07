National Award makes me want to work harder: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the Best Hindi Film award. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the Best Hindi Film award.

From being talked about as a fashionista to getting a special mention at the National Awards for Neerja, actress Sonam Kapoor has come a long way, and she says the latest honour motivates her to work harder. Sonam won critical appreciation for her portrayal of the Neerja Bhanot in the Ram Madhvani-directed movie and at the 64th National Film Awards, the 31-year-old actress got the Special Mention for her performance.

“The best thing to do when your work is appreciated is to work more and give your best. I am shooting in Maheshwar with Akshay Kumar for Padman where the climax of “Neerja” was also shot…I am feeling grateful,” Sonam told PTI.

Incidentally, Akshay too won National Award for best actor. Sonam has won several awards for Neerja before this, but she feels this recognition is more special.

“The National Award is immensely special to me because this is a special jury award. It means the world to me especially since I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she says.

Also read: Ajay Devgn on Shivaay’s National Award win: Not surprised, it is well deserved

“Even my family, including my parents, are very happy and excited, probably more than I am.”

She is thankful to director Ram Madhvani and the entire team of Neerja for putting the project together. Neerja also won the Best Hindi Film award.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now