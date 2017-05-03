As Sonam Kapoor collected her National Award, beau Anand Ahuja gave the loudest cheer. See pics

Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has been spotted several times at her family get-togethers. Sonam Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has been spotted several times at her family get-togethers.

Sonam Kapoor attained a feat today. She bagged a special mention at this year’s National Awards. And while it was expected for daddy dearest Anil Kapoor to be the happiest at the felicitation ceremony in New Delhi today, there was one more person who grabbed eyeballs, and who sat next to Sonam during the main event. It was her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Now, even if she has so far refused to accept her relationship with Anand, making him a part of such an important event in her life surely proves something!

Also read | National Film Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor get felicitated by Pranab Mukherjee

Sonam and Anand have so far been caught vacationing and sharing cute pictures on their Instagram profiles. While the two maintain that they are just ‘good friends’, Anand’s presence at Anil’s 60th birthday bash in London sometime back got people talking. He was also seen dancing with Sonam and the Kapoor clan at her cousin’s big fat wedding at Abu Dhabi. While a lot of pictures of the two kept floating on social media, the two stayed away from making any formal announcement.

Sonam landed in Delhi a day back and surely had the company of Anand at the airport. Gossip mills began working right there. But to find him sitting close with Sonam at Vigyan Bhawan today, even as papa Anil Kapoor found a seat in a different row has left many talking. Even when Sonam went on stage to collect her award, Anand stood next to Anil and gave his lady a thunderous clap as Anil kept clicking pics.

Check out some pics from the National Awards 2017 event where Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be spotted.

(Source: MIB India/Twitter) (Source: MIB India/Twitter)

(Source: MIB India/Twitter) (Source: MIB India/Twitter)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

(Pic courtesy: APH) (Pic courtesy: APH)

Also read | Sonam Kapoor upset about link-up rumours with boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam was recently asked about her relationship with the entrepreneur. To which she had said, “There are a lot of other things which make you a whole person besides who you’re dating. My personal life is out there because I’ve always been myself but if you’re talking about personal life as in (context of) boyfriend, then I’ll never talk about it.”

While we wait and watch whether they will continue to stay tight-lipped, but going by the closeness Anand has with not just Sonam, but even her entire family, he definitely has become an integral part of their lives.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd