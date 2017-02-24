Sonam Kapoor met Shah Rukh Khan on a flight and forgot she is a star, see pic

This ‘onboard meeting’ of Sonam Kapoor with Shah Rukh Khan made her so happy. This ‘onboard meeting’ of Sonam Kapoor with Shah Rukh Khan made her so happy.

Imagine you are on a flight and Shah Rukh Khan is on the seat next to you? Wondering what your expression would be like? Check out Sonam Kapoor’s face in the pic above and you have your answer. Sonam was aboard a flight where she met SRK and her reaction is that of every fan. Stardom be damned, some things are just too special to be kept a straight face for. And then, Sonam has always been a big SRK fan. She had even said in an interview that she really wants to work with Shah Rukh but he was not giving the nod. “I don’t think Shah Rukh wants to work with me. There have been so many opportunities where I could have worked with him and I reached out to him as well. But I never got the opportunity. I guess it’ll happen whenever he feels like working with me,” she had told a magazine.

But when Sonam, coincidentally, happened to be on the same flight with SRK last night, she just couldn’t hold her excitement and posted the pic on Instagram with the caption, “Look who’s on flight with me”. So they may not in a film for now, but they are definitely in the same frame.

Sonam’s expression in the photograph speaks of her happiness and the fan moment she experienced. Also, there were rumours that she was being considered for Anand L Rai’s upcoming film that has SRK playing a dwarf. And after this post of hers, speculations have got a second life.

Recently, Sonam and Shah Rukh were seen bonding on Twitter, which further made people wonder if she’s got on board the Aanand L Rai film. “Sonam is Aanand L Rai’s favourite actress and he wanted to cast her in his next, where Khan plays a dwarf. Katrina has already been signed for one role in the film, and another actress is yet to be cast. It is learnt that she even messaged SRK. Sonam feels pretty deflated that he doesn’t share her excitement about working together. Now, the actress has given up the idea of working with Shah Rukh with grace and feels if he wants to work with her, he will,” a source earlier informed.

