Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi live updates: Who’s attending, what’s happening and more

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is tying the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8. But before the big day, the actor is celebrating her mehendi today. The event is being held at the actor’s pad in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. The dress code for the high-profile function is ‘Indian Festive-Shades of White.’

After months of speculation, the actor finally made the big announcement about her relationship with a statement that announced her wedding. The statement released to the media read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

