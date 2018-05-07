Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi live updates: Who’s attending, what’s happening and more

Sonam Kapoor mehendi live updates: Want to know which Bollywood stars are attending the high-profile ceremony and what's happening at the event today? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2018 4:52:44 pm
Sonam Kapoor mehendi live updates: The event is being held at the actor's pad in Mumbai.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is tying the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8. But before the big day, the actor is celebrating her mehendi today. The event is being held at the actor’s pad in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. The dress code for the high-profile function is ‘Indian Festive-Shades of White.’

After months of speculation, the actor finally made the big announcement about her relationship with a statement that announced her wedding. The statement released to the media read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

Also read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s pre-wedding ceremony: From couple’s dance to guests, here’s everything you need to know

Sonam Kapoor mehendi live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony.

    16:52 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Masaba Gupta is all set for Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony

    Sonam Kapoor's close friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared her look for the evening on her Instagram account. 

    Also read | Sonam Kapoor is the most compassionate woman I’ve known, says designer-friend Masaba Gupta

    16:23 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor dances with Anand Ahuja at pre-wedding ceremony
    16:00 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Swara Bhasker will attend Sonam Kapoor's mehendi

    Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker will be attending the mehendi ceremony. Swara took to Instagram and wrote: "Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real #veere @sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi in this exquisite @manishmalhotra05 creation.. love love love it Manish 💕 jewellery by my fave @amrapalijewels (earrings) & @mahesh_notandass (maangtika & ring) .. HMU: @saracapela styled by @dibzoo assisted by @vidhirambhia Cannot wait to get mehendi’d!!! Sonam main aa rahi hoooooon :)"

    15:57 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor was seen leaving the Kapoor residence

    15:56 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor was clicked leaving the Kapoor residence

    15:52 (IST) 07 May 2018
    Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities began on May 6

    The wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kicked off yesterday and how. The intimate do saw the Kapoor family with their near and dear ones applying henna on their hands and making the day memorable for the star couple. From parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor to the younger Kapoor gang including Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, everyone was present to take part in Sonam's pre-wedding revelry.

    While the close family members had applied henna on Sunday, the official mehendi ceremony is taking place today at Sonam's sprawling pad in Bandra. The soiree will also be followed by dance performances by not just the members of the Kapoor family but also the who's who of the industry including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

    After remaining tight-lipped about their dating rumours for a long time, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja finally broke their silence and revealed that they are all set to tie the knot on May 8. Their joint statement read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand." While the mehendi ceremony is taking place today, the wedding ceremony will be held on May 8. The ceremony will be held following Sikh traditions, otherwise known as Anand Karaj. For this, the invitees have been asked to wear Indian traditional attire.

