Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi live updates: Who’s attending, what’s happening and more

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is tying the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8. But before the big day, the actor is celebrating her mehendi today. The event is being held at the actor’s pad in Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex. The dress code for the high-profile function is ‘Indian Festive-Shades of White.’
After months of speculation, the actor finally made the big announcement about her relationship with a statement that announced her wedding. The statement released to the media read, “The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”
Sonam Kapoor's close friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared her look for the evening on her Instagram account.
Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker will be attending the mehendi ceremony. Swara took to Instagram and wrote: "Off to the mehendi celebrations of my real #veere @sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi in this exquisite @manishmalhotra05 creation.. love love love it Manish 💕 jewellery by my fave @amrapalijewels (earrings) & @mahesh_notandass (maangtika & ring) .. HMU: @saracapela styled by @dibzoo assisted by @vidhirambhia Cannot wait to get mehendi’d!!! Sonam main aa rahi hoooooon :)"
The wedding celebrations of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kicked off yesterday and how. The intimate do saw the Kapoor family with their near and dear ones applying henna on their hands and making the day memorable for the star couple. From parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor to the younger Kapoor gang including Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Jahaan, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, everyone was present to take part in Sonam's pre-wedding revelry.
While the close family members had applied henna on Sunday, the official mehendi ceremony is taking place today at Sonam's sprawling pad in Bandra. The soiree will also be followed by dance performances by not just the members of the Kapoor family but also the who's who of the industry including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.