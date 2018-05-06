Sonam Kapoor mehendi: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar among others in attendance; see inside pictures

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seen in the inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are seen in the inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding festivities have begun. Sonam’s mehendi ceremony is being held at Anil Kapoor’s residence and the guests have started pouring in. Our shutterbug caught Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Mohit Marwah among others at Anil’s house. A few fan pages also have inside pictures from the celebrations and we can see the bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor in these pictures.

In the inside pictures from the mehendi, Sonam Kapoor is seen all smiles posing with mehendi on her hands with designer and her close friend Kunal Rawal. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are also seen with mehendi applied on their hands in some pictures.

See some inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi:

Meet the guests at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi:

Groom-to-be Anand Ahuja. Groom-to-be Anand Ahuja.

Karan Johar at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi Karan Johar at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi

Janhvi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi Janhvi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi

Kirron Kher at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi Kirron Kher at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor at the pre-wedding function. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor at the pre-wedding function.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8. Sonam and Anand will take the wedding vows according to the Sikh traditions. The entire tinsel town is all pumped up to celebrate the special day of the Veere Di Wedding star. Sonam’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Jahaan Kapoor among others are on their toes to make the D-Day a memorable one for their sister. Also, her industry friends Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others are leaving no stone unturned to put up their best show at the wedding.

After remaining tight-lipped about dating rumours for months, Sonam and Anand had come out with a joint statement last Tuesday. The statement read, “The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai.”

