Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor share a sweet moment at Cannes Film Festival 2018

- Cannes 2018: Manto actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks smart in Manish Malhotra outfits; Rasika keeps it elegant in sari and voluminous gowns
- Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan stuns in an elaborate black gown at her red carpet debut; see pics
- Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 15: Sonam Kapoor awes at Cannes in a lehenga, Kangana Ranaut slays in Dior mini
The Cannes Film Festival 2018 has Bollywood starlets rocking the red carpet with their stylish appearances. While the regulars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor haven’t failed to impress, debutantes Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mahira Khan have come out as a revelation. The recent one to leave the onlookers stumped is the Raees actor Mahira Khan. The actor who is there at the French Riveria, as a brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand L’oreal from Pakistan, walked the red carpet on Monday. Sharing her look for the day, Mahira wrote, “Ode to the people I have loved so much.. and have inspired me since I was a little girl. Starting from my Ama to Minaal and Rooha… down to all my girls back home in Pakistan 🇵🇰💋.”
Best-known for her TV show Humsafar, Mahira not only turned heads for her outfit but also for the sweet moment she shared with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. In a photo of the two actors shared by the brand L’oreal, Sonam can be seen planting a kiss on Mahira’s forehead as the latter smiled shyly. Within moments of posting, the photo has gone viral on social media and the fans of the two beauties cannot stop gushing over them.
L’Oréalistas @sonamakapoor & Mahira Khan shine on the red carpet sporting two of our favourite shades of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Lip – Bare Attraction & Rouge Envy. Buy now at Rs. 799 only – http://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes #Cannes2018 #SummerEscape #LOrealParisIndia pic.twitter.com/etEqskOAuP
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 14, 2018
Before heading to the Cannes, Mahira wished Sonam on her wedding to Anand Ahuja. She tweeted, “Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor.” Replying to the beautiful wish, Sonam wrote, “Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes!”
Sonam congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness. Inshallah. Lots of love x @sonamakapoor
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 9, 2018
Thanks so much mahira! Can’t wait to hang out with you at cannes! http://t.co/VkR1kVedzB
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 10, 2018
Mahira attended the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman with Sonam. Earlier, during a press conference, Mahira expressed that her only concern about Cannes was not to trip on the longest red carpet.
Check out Mahira Khan’s look at Cannes Film Festival 2018
Here’s Sonam Kapoor’s look from her Day 1 at Cannes 2018
Sonam will be seen on the red carpet again on May 15.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App