Sonam Kapoor leaves for Cannes 2017. Will her red carpet look be better than Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone? See photos

While all are swooning over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cinderella look at the Cannes 2017, another Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor has taken off to grace the red carpet of the gala event at the French Riviera. Sonam will be walking the red carpet on May 21 and 22. The festival kick started on May 17 and Deepika Padukone was the first one from the Indian film industry to represent the country on the international platform.

The Neerja actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening while leaving the country to attend the film fest as a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador. The fashionista made her debut at the international fiesta in 2011 and since then as been a regular there, making quite a splash. After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it is the National Award winning actor Sonam Kapoor whose red carpet look is something everyone waits for.

A week ahead of her appearance, Sonam shared her previous looks from the fest on her social media account. Posting the first picture she wrote, “Since it’s a week to me walking down the red carpet again for Cannes for @lorealparisindia I’m going to post some of my favourite looks leading up to it! One of my favs in @anamikakhanna.in for the opening ceremony of cannes!”

The caption of her second picture read, “It’s every girl’s dream to feel like a princess. Throwback to the Cannes 2016 Red Carpet Dress by @ralphandrusso.”

Excited for the event, Sonam, in an earlier interview had said, “This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson.” Also, talking about Deepika Padukone’s debut at the film fiesta Sonam refused to give any advice to the debutant as she said, “I hope she has a good time. I don’t think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets.”

See Sonam Kapoor’s photos from Mumbai airport

After seeing Aishwarya and Deepika, we are eagerly waiting for Indian fashion icon Sonam Kapoor to make her red carpet appearance this year.

