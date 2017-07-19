Sonam Kapoor joins Anushka Sharma on the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, shares a selfie. See photo

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anushka Sharma, and it is simply amazing to see the two together. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anushka Sharma, and it is simply amazing to see the two together.

We already saw the post of Anushka Sharma getting back to work and getting a ‘Makeup drill’ on the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s next untitled biopic which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Like Anushka, Sonam Kapoor too is in New York for the biopic’s shoot. The two ladies seem to be having a blast on the sets of the film and thus Sonam took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anushka, and it is simply amazing to see the two together.

Sonam Kapoor post’s caption reads, “‘If you are always trying to be normal, you’ll never know how amazing you can be.’ – Maya Angelou #tobeingamazing @anushkasharma,” Sonam captioned the picture. Anushka also reshared the picture and wrote, “Gorgeous 💜😘 @sonamkapoor.”

Post a ‘much-needed’ holiday with her rumoured beau Virat Kohli, Anushka is now completing the last two days of shoot left for the Dutt biopic in New York. She will then head back to Mumbai and will be joining her Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Shah Rukh Khan for the promotions.

The biopic will see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt. Though Anushka has remained tight-lipped about her role and has maintained that her’s is a cameo in the film based on a fictional character, there are speculations doing the rounds that she plays a journalist in the film. Sonam too has refused to divulge any details about her role.

See Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma’s selfie from the Sanjay Dutt biopic New York sets:

Also see Anushka Sharma’s photo from the Sanjay Dutt biopic New York sets:

The star cast of the Sanjay Dutt biopic also includes Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza. The film is set to hit the screens on March 30, 2018.

