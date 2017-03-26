Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez are twinning and we can’t get over them. See pics

Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor look beautiful. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor look beautiful.

Bollywood relationships and friendships are often tagged as fragile and unstable. While we have seen female actors clawing at each other’s projects to stay ahead in the race of being the leading ladies, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez prove that all these statements are nothing but a farce. The actors are in Dubai, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the two look like twin sisters. Sonam and Jacky have worn a wedding-like gown, looking extremely dreamy and making us wonder when would they lock their wedding dates. Oh yes, they can be a perfect bridesmaid for each other. Sonam speaks volumes about grace and Jacky, as usual, is a subtle mix of hotness and sober.

Jacqueline on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, spoke about Sonam. She told TOI, “I like people who are straight on the face.” Jacqueline says that she admires Sonam’s quality to say whatever she thinks of, which she cannot do. In an interview to a leading daily, Jacky had also spoken about how the two (Sonam and Jacqueline) are competitive but never insecure about each other. She said, “Sonam is very confident of what she wants and what she is, which is what makes her so secure. She lives in her own space and in her own world, and I do the same. I am so focused on what I want that I don’t focus on what other actresses are doing. Yes, we’re chasing the same directors and the same movies, but at the same time, you can’t do every single movie that comes your way.”

We have also heard rumours about the Neerja actor setting up Jacky for her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. Sonam in an interview to Vogue said she loves Jacqueline ‘to death.’ She said, “The best person to party with is Jacqueline Fernandez, she’s like an Energizer bunny. I love her! If you’re at a party with her, she’s bouncing off the walls and by the end of it I’m like ‘I’m exhausted’ but Jackie’s like ‘Oh let’s get the party started!’ You just can’t be tired around that voice! I love her to death.”

Their fans would love to see the two BFFs on screen. But for now, the two are busy with their projects. Jacqueline has Judwaa 2, Reload and Drive in her kitty, while Sonam is busy with Battle of Bittora and Veere Di Wedding.

