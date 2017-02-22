Sonam Kapoor is like a kid in company of beau Anand Ahuja. Watch video

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be a couple. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are rumoured to be a couple.

Sonam Kapoor has been quite private about her personal life. But in the last few weeks, the actor has not shied away from sharing her personal moments with boyfriend Anand Ahuja with her fans. Recently, the actor posted a short video in which she seems to have her guard down in the presence of Anand. The video is silly and goofy but it gives you a sneak-peek into the kind of camaraderie the two share with each other.

Along with the video, Sonam also wrote some wise words, which she credits to Anand. She wrote, “Everything will be great. Better than great. Just sometimes a step back gives perspective and allows for more steps forward” – Anand Ahuja.”

Best friend or boyfriend, how Sonam terms Anand is something we yet have to find out but seems like something is definitely cooking.

Anand Ahuja, who is a fashion entrepreneur, is often seen with the Neerja actor. However, Sonam has been tight-lipped about her relationships as she doesn’t want the spotlight to shift from her work. In fact, Sonam wanted some of these stories to be taken down from the internet. “There are a lot of other things which make you a whole person besides who you’re dating. My personal life is out there because I’ve always been myself but if you’re talking about personal life as in (context of) boyfriend, then I’ll never talk about it,” she had said in a recent interview.

The actor, who reportedly has started shooting for Veerey Di Wedding, was on a vacation to Austria with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

