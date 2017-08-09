Sonam Kapoor is all smiles as she stands beside rumoured beau Anand Ahuja, see photos

Sonam Kapoor is holidaying in the US with rumoured beau, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor is holidaying in the US with rumoured beau, Anand Ahuja.

While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja refuse to come clean about their relationship, the rumoured couple has never refrained from sharing their candid moments on social media. It was only a few days back that we came to know about the duo celebrating each other’s birthday together. And now, the lovebirds are chilling in the US and are making memories with each other.

‘The best man’ in Sonam’s life Anand shared the selfies on his Instagram account where he and his ‘special one’ Sonam looked pretty. “Chillin’ out maxin’, relaxin’ all cool 😎😛 …. 2/3,” reads the caption of the photos. Also, there is a boomerang video of him playing football on the streets and the caption says, “Shooting some bball outside of the school … 3/3 🏀🎈👸🏽 @sonamkapoor.” Don’t miss the favourite shot of the couple where the two flaunt their footwears. Why do we call it their favourite shot? Well, scroll through the Instagram profile of businessman Anand Ahuja and you will get your answer.

Anand is just like a family member to the Kapoors. He has been attending their family functions with Sonam and the duo has also never shied away from making public appearances. Also, Sonam too seems to be on a break from work as she is often being spotted holidaying and partying with Anand. However, the couple is yet to make it official.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is prepping up for her role in Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Her next silver screen release PadMan, also starring Akshay Kumar, will hit the theatres on April 13 next year.

