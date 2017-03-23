Sonam Kapoor is a better friend to me than I’m to her: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor became friends on the sets of Raanjhaana. Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor became friends on the sets of Raanjhaana.

They became friends after meeting on the set of Raanjhaana and Swara Bhaskar says Sonam Kapoor turned out to be a “surprise” as she had a different perception about industry kids before meeting her. Sonam comes from a cinema background, while Swara, 28, is a complete outsider but they bonded from the beginning. Apart from Raanjhaana, Swara and Sonam worked together in Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They are working again in Veere Di Wedding.

“Sonam is a tremendous person. We met on the set of Raanjhaana and I have to say that getting to know Sonam has been a surprise at every turn,” Swara told PTI.

Before meeting Sonam, Swara says she had a different perception about her and thought “she must be an awful person.”

“As an outsider you always have a perception even if you’re an actor yourself. You have a perception about stars who are bigger than you. Similarly, I’d a perception of Sonam being a star child and a fashionista,” Swara says.

“But I have no shame in saying that our friendship is 100 per cent Sonam’s effort. She is the one who not just befriended me but won over all my prejudices by constantly trying.”

Recalling one of the incidents while she was shooting for Raanjhaana, Swara says, “One day, my vanity (van) wasn’t working and Sonam was like ‘Tell her to come to my vanity.’ And I said no because I didn’t want to be an intruder.

“But she came to me with the curlers still in her hair. She pulled me and made me sit in her vanity (van). Everytime I chat with her, I discover that she is an amazing person.”

Swara says she got her best compliments for Raanjhaana from Sonam.

“After Raanjhaana released, my best compliments and the most effusive praise for that film came from Sonam. And I felt ‘I’m not that big to be able to compliment another actress in a film where I’m also there’. I think that is a true sign of generosity.

“She always made sure that she kept in touch with me. Then of course, we did Prem Ratan… and it was fun. She has always been there. She has turned out to be a genuine friend. I think she is a better friend to me than I’m to her.”

