Sonam Kapoor: I am judged by the way I speak, I dress, I talk

Sonam Kapoor was awarded the National Film Award under the special mention category for Neerja recently. She was also trolled for her column on social bullying, to which she responded online. Now, the actor will be appearing on the chat show, Famously Filmfare, where she has apparently spoken about a wide range of topics including her love life. She has also confessed that she judges people by the perfume they wear.

Speaking about gossip, Sonam who was last seen in Neerja said, “If I have to gossip I will do it in my bedroom with my friend and not on someone’s couch on national television.” Is this the reason why the actor toned it down on Koffee with Karan?

She has also spoken about relationships and why she doesn’t comment about her love life. She said, “I don’t want it to be written about. That has to be under my control. Everything else in my life is completely out of control. People are always saying things about me, on social media. They are always judging the way I look, the way I stand, the way I eat, the way I act, the way I speak. I need to protect others who come into my life because that person hasn’t signed up for what I have. Why should he or she have to go through that? It’s not fair. It’s private and I don’t believe in talking about it. I will not hide it but I will not talk about it either.”

Interestingly, her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja was also present at the National Awards ceremony along with father Anil Kapoor. So, when she says she will not hide it, she might mean this. Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Veere De Wedding, a chick flick by her sister Rhea Kapoor also starring Swara Bhaskar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

