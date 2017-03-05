Rhea Kapoor turns 30: Sonam Kapoor shares video, Harshvardhan flaunts tattoo of her name. See pics, videos

Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor have special message for Rhea Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor have special message for Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor is tagged as the style icon of the industry but the actor has several times revealed that half of her style sense has come from her sister Rhea Kapoor. She is one woman who makes Sonam undeniably beautiful in every attire she has ever worn and every appearance she has ever made. On the occasion of Rhea’s birthday, Sonam took to Twitter to thank her in a special way. She shared an adorable throwback picture of their childhood and wrote, “Dear @rheakapoor not many people understand that I’m still standing at this point in my life because you’ve always held my hand. You’ve helped me make every decision in my life and have been there unconditionally through everything. No one is smarter, wiser or prettier then you. No one makes me laugh as much you do and no one exasperates me as much. Love you Rhee bee you the bestest baby sister in the the world!”

In another post, the actor shared a slideshow, which takes us through the beautiful relationship the two have shared since childhood. With this short video, Sonam shared a story and tagged Rhea as her soulmate and somebody who will always have her back. “There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other’s voice across the room, because even when the night was thick and starless they walked home together from the river seeing who could last the longest without turning on her flashlight, not afraid because sometimes in the pitch of night they’d lie on their backs in the middle of the path and look up until the stars came back and when they did, they’d reach their arms up to touch them and did.

―Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere. Forever my soulmate, my rock, my sanity….Happy Birthday Rheeee!! ”

Check out Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan’s posts here:

Apart from the Neerja actor, Anil Kapoor also wished his darling daughter from London. He posted Rhea’s childhood picture along with him and tweeted, “Sending out special b’day wishes from London to the incredible girl who makes each day special for all of us! Happy Birthday @rheakapoor!!” While everyone gave a throwback to their cherished moments with Rhea, Harshvardhan Kapoor had a different idea. The actor took to his Instagram and posted the picture of his tattoo. The tattoo is nothing but Rhea’s name. Super cute, isn’t?

Rhea started off her journey in film industry on quite a high ‘fashionable’ note. She was the producer of Aisha and Khoobsurat, and now, she is prepping up for her next highly anticipated film, Veerey Di Wedding, which would star Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar among others.

