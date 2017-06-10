Sonam Kapoor cuts her birthday cake with alleged beau Anand Ahuja by her side, watch videos

Sonam Kapoor cuts her 32nd birthday cake and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja looks at her with admiration. Sonam Kapoor cuts her 32nd birthday cake and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja looks at her with admiration.

Sonam Kapoor was overwhelmed after her 32nd birthday celebrations and felt blessed to be loved. Amidst all the birthday wishes that flowed in on social media from her colleagues, her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, came several posts from the birthday girl Sonam herself early on Saturday morning. The posts had Sonam cutting cakes and expressing her gratitude to all who made her feel special on her D-Day. Now, we already know who made all the arrangements for the special day.

While on Friday, we got a sneak peek into the private birthday party when the Neerja actor’s alleged beau Anand Ahuja posted some Boomerang videos from the celebrations, on Saturday morning, Sonam took to her Instagram and posted three videos wherein she is cutting cakes and twirling with happiness. In the video where the actor is seen standing next to her name written in bright white lights, she looked all happy and wrote, “here is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I’m so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal.” This same video was shared by Anand Ahuja on Instagram on Friday but he later deleted it.

In the second video, Sonam had a sparkling smile on her face as she cut the cake with Anand sitting right next to her. From, the video it was clear that Sonam had an intimate birthday party with only her favourites in attendance. Captioning the video, Sonam wrote, “So much love ❤️ my whole world.” But, we were intrigued to hear everyone singing the birthday song and addressing Sonam as “Senior”. We would love to listen to the story behind it Sonam.

The last post had Sonam thanking her parents for always letting her know how special she is for them. She probably was cutting the cake which Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor must have sent her. “Thanks mama and papa for always making me feel so special and loved and sending me birthday cards and chocolate cake wherever I’m in the world. I love you the most and best. Miss you so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor.” Earlier, while wishing daughter Sonam, Anil Kapoor posted a lovely picture of Sonam and wrote, “You can never forget that moment when you hold your child in your arms for the first time…For me, today is a celebration of that memory and of the person who gave me the gift of fatherhood for the very first time… Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor ! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! You are my very own warrior princess & I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs…Love you beta!”

Now that Sonam and Anand do not shy away from making their relationship public by posting lovey dovey posts, we hope they make it official too.

