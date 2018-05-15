Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2018: The newlywed stuns all in a lehenga made of ‘Starlight’

Sonam Kapoor has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. Sonam Kapoor has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

After Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it is Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor who has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The Veere Di Wedding actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival on May 14 and like every year, she was at the top of her fashion game. The newlywed chose to wear a lehenga and her braided hair complemented her attire. Just like the previous year, this year too the 32-year-old actor is there at the French Riviera as a brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oréal.

This year Sonam’s appearance at Cannes became even more special as husband Anand Ahuja cheered for her on social media. The Delhi-based businessman shared his wife’s red carpet look on his Instagram and wrote, “#proudhusband” accompanied by a hug emoji. Anand and Sonam tied the knot on May 8 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple then hosted a starry reception party which gave Bollywood buffs many memorable moments.

A photo of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018 red carpet. (Photo: Anand Ahuja/Instagram) A photo of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018 red carpet. (Photo: Anand Ahuja/Instagram)

Unlike past seven years, Sonam Kapoor doesn’t have her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor accompanying her this year. Rhea, also the producer of June 1 release Veere Di Wedding, is busy with the promotions of her movie. But, Rhea is making sure to be a part of Sonam’s journey to Cannes this year as well through social media. She has posted pictures of sister Sonam on her Instagram account with every detail about her look for her day one at the film fest.

Sonam also posted her photographs on Instagram from an auction dinner she attended in Cannes. The caption of the photo read, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” For the actor, her dress seemed as if “it’s made of starlight 💫”

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP) Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP)

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram with the caption, “All the stars are out tonight ✨” Sonam Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram with the caption, “All the stars are out tonight ✨”

“Moonbeams and Mediterranean dreams 🌙✨” writes Sonam Kapoor as she shares her look from Cannes Film Festival 2018. “Moonbeams and Mediterranean dreams 🌙✨” writes Sonam Kapoor as she shares her look from Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by: AP) Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘BlacKkKlansman’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by: AP)

A photo shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram. A photo shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor dressed up for the Auction dinner. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram) Sonam Kapoor dressed up for the Auction dinner. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor poses for a click at Cannes 2018. Sonam Kapoor poses for a click at Cannes 2018.

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo as she arrived at Cannes with the caption, “Hey Cannes!” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor shared a photo as she arrived at Cannes with the caption, “Hey Cannes!” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet at the ongoing film festival on May 15 as well. The Cannes Film Festival will wrap up on May 19.

