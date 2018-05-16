Sonam Kapoor wows at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018

Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Tuesday. Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Tuesday.

Sonam Kapoor has once again floored everyone with her look at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The fashionista and the Bollywood star chose to wear a gown after appearing on the red carpet in a lehenga. Her look for the day was shared by husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor on social media. In the photos posted by Rhea, Sonam is captured with her bright smile and it is her minimalist look which has won over the hearts of many.

Sharing the photo, Veere Di Wedding producer and Sonam’s sister, Rhea wrote, “The most glam go with the flow ever 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊.” Anand Ahuja applauded the girl power while sharing Sonam’s photograph as the team behind the actor’s on-point fashion game comprises mostly women. Earlier in the day, Sonam sported a blue denim from Bhane, a clothing brand owned by husband Anand. The classic blue-jeans and white shirt look of the actor reminded us of Deepika Padukone and Mahira Khan who also opted for the combo at the French Riveria this year.

Sonam has been a regular at the film festival since 2011. From then till now, the National Award winner hasn’t failed to impress with her elegant ensemble and has become the most-sought-after on the fashionable red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam represents the cosmetic brand L’oreal at the prestigious event of the year.

Here are all the photos of Sonam Kapoor from her second day at the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Sonam Kapoor poses for a portrait photograph at the 71st international film festival in Cannes. (Photo by AP) Sonam Kapoor poses for a portrait photograph at the 71st international film festival in Cannes. (Photo by AP)

Sonam Kapoor poses at the 71st international film festival in Cannes. (Photo by AP) Sonam Kapoor poses at the 71st international film festival in Cannes. (Photo by AP)

A photo of Sonam Kapoor shared by cosmetic brand L’oreal. A photo of Sonam Kapoor shared by cosmetic brand L’oreal.

Sonam Kpaoor opted to wear husband Anand Ahuja’s owned brand Bhane’s clothes on the second day of Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kpaoor opted to wear husband Anand Ahuja’s owned brand Bhane’s clothes on the second day of Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes in these photos from her second day at Cannes 2018. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor is a sight for sore eyes in these photos from her second day at Cannes 2018. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose at the red carpet for the photographers. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose at the red carpet for the photographers. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor clicked at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter) Sonam Kapoor clicked at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: L’oreal Paris India/Twitter)

On her first day, Sonam also had Pakistani beauty and Raees actor Mahira Khan accompanying her on the red carpet. The two also shared a beautiful moment as Sonam planted a soft kiss on Mahira’s forehead.

Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Monday. (Photo: Twitter) Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

Sonam recently made headlines after her dreamy wedding with longtime beau Anand Ahuja. The three-day-long affair kept the celebrities of tinsel town busy and the last day of her wedding festivities witnessed some of the best performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. After returning from Cannes, Sonam will be promoting her home production Veere Di Wedding with her other ‘veeres’ Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

