Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja is a part of family at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash, see pics

When Sonam was asked about her link-up with Anand Ahuja, the actor told indianexpress.com, “I do not talk about my personal life. I have been in the industry for 10 years. I never speak about my personal life. I never answer it.” But time and again, we have seen Sonam, and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja at parties and events. Be it the duo’s frequent outings or when the two were first seen together at Akshay Kumar’s bash hosted for Hollywood actor, Will Smith, they have grabbed attention. Now, one more time, we are talking about this couple, after seeing Anand becoming a part of Sonam’s family gatherings too.

Recently there was a Kapoor family get together to celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London. In the pictures shared by Anil’s brother Sanjay Kapoor on Instagram, one face stole a lot of attention. Anand too was a part of this Kapoor family picture. He captioned the picture, “#family #celeberations #ak60”. We see how Sonam’salleged boyfriend Anand is already a part of the family.

Sonam Kapoor has had a fabulous year with her film Neerja, and she is also one of the most popular contenders for the Best Actress award this year. Going by the pictures shared by a few other members of her family, we see that the Kapoors had a blast. And why not it was Anil Kapoor’s big birthday.

See pics of Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau Anand Ahuja with Kapoor family:

Also, we got to see another super cute photo of Sonam and Anand Ahuja from their recent London visit:

Well, Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday celebration video and pics too just cannot be missed.

While Sonam and Anand stole the major limelight, Anil Kapoor became a head-turner too. Who would say he turned 60? He is getting younger by the day!

