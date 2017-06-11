Sonam Kapoor, boyfriend Anand Ahuja chill together Delhi style, see photos and videos

Sonam Kapoor parties with Anand Ahuja at I-Kandy,Le Meridean, in New Delhi. (Source: APH IMAGES) Sonam Kapoor parties with Anand Ahuja at I-Kandy,Le Meridean, in New Delhi. (Source: APH IMAGES)

Sonam Kapoor spent a day out with boyfriend Anand Ahuja and his best buddies. Sonam is not new to Delhi and her association with the city goes back to her film Dilli 6 that was shot in the capital. She has time and again also said that she likes to indulge in Delhi street shopping. In Aisha, Sonam played a high-profile South Delhi girl whose only purpose was to arrange a match for others. Sonam who just turned 32 chose Delhi to celebrate her birthday and it seems boyfriend Anand Ahuja didn’t disappoint her.

The actor shared some candid pictures from their outing and it makes you forget the soaring high temperatures in Delhi. Sonam and Anand were seen chilling out in I-Kandy, Le Meridean. The actor also did some shopping in Vasant Kunj mall in South Delhi. Sonam shared a video where she is seen shopping along with sister Rhea Kapoor. In one picture shared by Sonam on Instagram, Sonam can be seen chilling out with Anand and his friends. She captioned the picture as, “What an amazing day guys and it’s all thanks to your music @boxoutfm ! Can’t wait to hear you guys again.”

Earlier Sonam shared a lovely video where she is seen standing next to her name written in bright lights. Sonam wrote, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. I have never ever felt so so loved in my life. I’m so overfilled with joy and love that my cup runneth over. Thank you my amazing family and friends. I feel so so special and blessed to be me, I hope every girl gets to feel this way. #everydayphenomenal.”

